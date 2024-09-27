In celebration of Heritage and Tourism Month, a special edition of Kuier@TheCastle will pay tribute to South Africa’s rich cultural diversity this Saturday.
Hosted by the Craft + Design Institute (CDI) in collaboration with the Castle of Good Hope, this event is ideal for the entire family, combining local artisanal products, interactive creative workshops, delicious local foods, and vibrant live music.
Additionally, visitors will enjoy full access to all of the Castle’s museums and exhibitions.
This September edition of Kuier@TheCastle will feature several hands-on workshops, including beadwork, micro mosaic jewellery, tufting and a host of others to inspire your creativity with no prior skills required.
For the laaities, special creative workshops will be running throughout the day, where children can explore their creativity and take home their own handcrafted pieces.
Tickets are available for free on Quicket.
Gig Guide
- Destiny CPT presents The Mashup this Friday with DJ Mickz, Liam Cue, Ashton Perenzee and many more. Ladies enter free before 10pm.
- Redbull Unlocked Cape Town is taking place this Saturday at Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront featuring A-Reece, Kyeezi, Bravo Le Roux, Mshayi and loads more entertainment lined up. Tickets are available at R200 on the Redbull.com
- Club Galaxy presents the Spring Shakedown this Saturday featuring DJ Chad, DJ Luda Ash, DJ Eezy E, Lucan Alexander and many more. Entry is R100 and the party starts from 9pm till late.
- South African Jazz legend, actor and trumpeter Ndumiso Nyovane is set to for a special performance at Algarve Restaurant in Kuils River this Saturday. Entry is R100 and doors open at 5pm.