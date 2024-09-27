In celebration of Heritage and Tourism Month, a special edition of Kuier@TheCastle will pay tribute to South Africa’s rich cultural diversity this Saturday. Hosted by the Craft + Design Institute (CDI) in collaboration with the Castle of Good Hope, this event is ideal for the entire family, combining local artisanal products, interactive creative workshops, delicious local foods, and vibrant live music.

Additionally, visitors will enjoy full access to all of the Castle’s museums and exhibitions. This September edition of Kuier@TheCastle will feature several hands-on workshops, including beadwork, micro mosaic jewellery, tufting and a host of others to inspire your creativity with no prior skills required. For the laaities, special creative workshops will be running throughout the day, where children can explore their creativity and take home their own handcrafted pieces.