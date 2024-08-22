Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina reportedly has one hand on the Miss Universe Nigeria crown, with the pageant final set for next Saturday. According to the public voting polls, the Soweto-born model pretty much has the title in the bag with almost double the number of votes as her closest competitor.

Since accepting her invitation from the Silverbird Group, the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant to participate in the competition, has been setting the pace. Every vote counts, and Adetshina’s fans are making sure she stays at the top. Representing Miss Taraba, the voting polls showed her crossing the 13 000 vote mark on Wednesday.

With the competition heating up and the crown in sight, she is surely giving the other contestants a run for their money. Voting still continues until Friday, August 30, 2024, with the gala and crowing the following day. Her closest competitor is Miss Edo Edeifo Aikhuele, who has a skamele 7 909 votes, followed by Fortune Kurobo (Miss Bayelsa) sitting on just 3 468 votes.