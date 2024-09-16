Cardi B announced the birth of her third child and that she is feeling like bad motha… The 31-year-old rapper put the good news on blast on Instagram at the weekend, as she and her family, including soon-to-be ex-husband Offset.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, shared pictures of the oulike baby girl with her 166 million followers, as the parents were joined by their two older kids. She thanked her fans, writing: “Thank you everyone that has shown me so much love. “I’m sooo in love with my little baby!! She so cute and tiny.” [sic]

Cardi revealed they welcomed the little one on 7 September. Full house: Cardi and her family with the new baby. Picture: instagram screenshot The WAP rapper has been keeping her private life underwraps since she filed for divorce from Migos star Offset last year. She only confirmed her pregnancy in August after saying that she had hooked up with her ex for New Year’s Eve en alweer on Valentine’s Day.

But after keeping the baby’s arrival a secret for almost a week, she also gave a health update. She added: “I feel good! Very rejuvenated very empowered, very MOTHA. “But yes thank you so much for all the beautiful things y'all say it feels really good.

“Bardigang here's a lil pic to get y'all mad! Don't judge!! See y'all soon.” [sic] In an adorable set of pictures on Instagram, Cardi is seen breastfeeding the baba, whose name is yet to be revealed. Also in the photos, Cardi and Offet watch their kids, three-year-old Wave and six-year-old Kulture meet their new baby sister.

Boeta Wave and tietie Culture looked super excited to see their new sister. Meanwhile, TMZ reports that the couple are moving forward with divorce plans. Cardi previously initiated a divorce in September 2020, but backtracked on the decision two months later.