The 32-year-old mother of three is bedonnerd after someone called the US Child Protection Services to her house, claiming that her children were being abused.

Cardi B has threatened to hunt down a prankster and moer them.

The Bronx babe was fuming and took to Instagram Live to warn any mense who think it’s funny to call a social worker on her that they are messing with the verkeerde meisie.

Cardi went online from her hospital bed, from where she claimed she has been since Saturday.

And she said: “So I wanna make this very f***ing clear and I can’t even breathe right now. Motherf***ers have taken s*** too f***ing far when you mess with my f***ing kids.”