Cardi B has threatened to hunt down a prankster and moer them.
The 32-year-old mother of three is bedonnerd after someone called the US Child Protection Services to her house, claiming that her children were being abused.
The Bronx babe was fuming and took to Instagram Live to warn any mense who think it’s funny to call a social worker on her that they are messing with the verkeerde meisie.
Cardi went online from her hospital bed, from where she claimed she has been since Saturday.
And she said: “So I wanna make this very f***ing clear and I can’t even breathe right now. Motherf***ers have taken s*** too f***ing far when you mess with my f***ing kids.”
“For the Child Protective Services to come to my f***king house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11pm while my children are sleeping. To call that by kids are being abused and beaten. Are you f***king dumb?”
The Bodak Yellow rapper added that her kids - Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and a six-week-old newborn are well looked after.
Maar sy se sy gaan’it soe lossie. She claimed she will hire a private investigator to track down the caller and dan is dit nag.
She said: “I’m not even pressing charges on you. If you’re a boy, my baby father [rapper Offset] is gonna beat you the f*** up.
“If you’re a woman, me and Hennessy [sister] are gonna beat you the f*** up, because you are playing with my motherf***king kids.”