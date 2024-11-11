Cape Town will play host to World Pride 2028, marking a historic moment for South Africa and the LGBTQIA+ community, as it becomes the first African city to celebrate this prestigious event. The International Association of Pride Organizers (InterPride) revealed the news during their 42nd Annual General Meeting World Conference held in Medellín, Colombia.

Out of 500 eligible voters, 53% supported Cape Town Pride, 44% supported Guadalajara Pride, and 3% abstained. InterPride Co-Presidents Ymania Brown, Hadi Damien, and Rahul Upadhyay commented: “We congratulate Cape Town Pride for winning the license to host WorldPride in 2028. We look forward to supporting them to deliver their bid, which promises to be a strong and impactful WorldPride.” Cape Town Pride CEO Tommy Patterson said, “We are thrilled at the news and for this support shown by our world LGBTQIA+ family. The team did a wonderful job, and we all forged great friendships and allies from Pride groups from all over the globe”.