Cape Town will play host to World Pride 2028, marking a historic moment for South Africa and the LGBTQIA+ community, as it becomes the first African city to celebrate this prestigious event.
The International Association of Pride Organizers (InterPride) revealed the news during their 42nd Annual General Meeting World Conference held in Medellín, Colombia.
Out of 500 eligible voters, 53% supported Cape Town Pride, 44% supported Guadalajara Pride, and 3% abstained.
InterPride Co-Presidents Ymania Brown, Hadi Damien, and Rahul Upadhyay commented: “We congratulate Cape Town Pride for winning the license to host WorldPride in 2028. We look forward to supporting them to deliver their bid, which promises to be a strong and impactful WorldPride.”
Cape Town Pride CEO Tommy Patterson said, “We are thrilled at the news and for this support shown by our world LGBTQIA+ family. The team did a wonderful job, and we all forged great friendships and allies from Pride groups from all over the globe”.
Councillor Roberto Quintas, who represented the City of Cape Town, said it was an incredible privilege to be a part of the World Pride Cape Town 2028 Bid Team in Medellín.
“This means a lot for the many LGBTQIA+ people without a voice, who live in fear of persecution, prosecution, and worse in the region and on the continent.
“We are thrilled to announce that we 'brought it home' and that our Mother City, at the southernmost tip of Africa, will host this global event in four years’ time,” Quintas said.