The gymnasts from Wasabi Gym in Zeekoevlei have shown that where you come from does not determine where you are heading. The group's talents took them from Cape to Cairo where they represented South Africa at the Union Africaine de Gymnastique (UAG) All African Games held from 13 to 15 September.

The team bagged three silver medals for their aerobic skills. Leah Slimmert from Ottery, Halley Hendricks and Jordan Vally from Lotus River came up tops in their trio of mixed performances while Jahnika Woodman placed fourth in the international women aerobics competition. Coach Salaamah Davids who has been running the gym for over 20 years says she is immensely proud of her team.

“There were gymnasts from all over the country who participated, who showed that they could make it past adversities, then there was the team from Wasabi who showed that your circumstances mean nothing when you possess a God given talent,” says Davids. “I was nervous because the countries that we competed against were very tough competitors and have been doing it for years with a lot of support and training. “Their win shows that passion, hard work and dedication can get you onto that podium and I believe they can also take gold should they aim for it.”

Silver medallist Leah says she learnt a lot about aerobics, the culture in Egypt and have made friends for a lifetime. “One of my proudest moments was being able to stand on that podium and to represent South Africa. It feels unreal to be able to say that you received 2nd place at a national competition.” The team motivated other youth to chase their dreams.