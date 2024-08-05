The Epping fruit and veg market has just welcomed a brand new, and completely unexpected tenant. An exciting new theatre opened its doors last Saturday and is already proving to be a hit with thespians and audiences.

The classy 300-seater theatre is tucked away at the popular Cape Town Market (CTM) and Epping Paradise Traders Market at 110 Gunners Circle in Epping. The launch of the venue coincided with the opening night of theatre great David Kramer's show, Ver In Die Wêreld Kittie. Classy: Die Blik interior. Picture: supplied The production features Dean Balie as Koos Heuningbek, Rushney Ferguson as Kittie Jaftha, Jenny Stead as Rosa de Miranda and Andre Terblanche as Josef Marais.

Igor Boonzaaier co-owns the venue with Warren Jacobs, and they are also both directors of the Epping Paradise Hawkers Market (EPHM). The structure of the venue and its location is a main attraction. Visitors are greeted with a fresh fruit and vegetable experience, giving off Bo-Kaap vibes; and then as you drive along, you are greeted by the theatre which has a more European style.

CTM trades from 4.30am to 10pm weekdays, and the rest of the time the trading floor is not in use. Proud: Owner Igor Boonzaaier. Picture: supplied Boonzaaier explains: “We envisage a scenario where families will come to the Traders Market on a Saturday/ Sunday morning, catch a quick show, have a coffee, biryani and koeksisters, and then buy their fruit and veg on their way home. “Our focus will be to produce shows that will reflect Cape culture that the local population can identify with.”