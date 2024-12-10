Zodwa Wabantu stole the show at the Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi. The controversial media personality is best known for two things dancing and dancing without panties.

And after appearing in Sunday’s broadcast of the Pearl Thusi tribute, Zodwa did her thing. Zodwa was a last-minute addition to the roast panel, coming on board four weeks ago - just two weeks before the recording show. But the 39-year-old’s larger-than-live personality and antics took centre stage.

While the star of the show was supposed to be Quantico actress Thusi, Zodwa quickly became the target of the jokes. Celebrities like former Idols judge Randall Abrahams, comedian David Kau, screen legend Lilian Dube and Somizi all took pot shots at her. They make gat of her from her kaalgat antics in clubs, love for Ben 10s and even her 2019 perfume, Touchable.

They didn’t hold back. And while you could see that she wasn’t enjoying being the butt of the jokes, she kept her cool. Lady of the hour: Pearl Thusi. Picture: supplied While the jokes are definitely of a personal nature, it’s all supposed to be taken with a pinch of salt on the stage. And despite being the gat, she got the last laugh by doing her thing - taking her panties off at the end of the show to put her stamp of proceedings.

She wasn’t the only one who got ingeklim. The lady of the hour, Pearl, was not spared her share of embarrassment. She was roasted by Kau for her part in the fifth Scorpion King movie.

Long after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson left the franchise after the 2002 original, Pearl played Tala in the 2018 straight-to-video flop. He said: “There’s just Pearl Thusi in Scorpion King 5. No Rock.” Pearl, though, had the last laugh by saying: That’s because I rock.”