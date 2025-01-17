BUST a move and gooi to the FujiFilm Instax Undisputed Masters at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre this Saturday. The Cape Town leg offers free entrance to attendees and breaking battles open to all ages, with open categories for Solo Men, Solo Women and Crews, allowing local breakers from diverse backgrounds to display their creativity and skill on the world stage.

Adding to the buzz, Olympic gold medallist and breaking legend, Phil Wizard, is set to take the Cape Town stage, showcasing his signature breathtaking moves, innovation and passion. Rocking the decks is DJ Ready D who said the role of the DJ is not just to provide music but to create a high-energy atmosphere that fuels the dancers and engages the audience. The stakes for FujiFilm Instax Undisputed Masters Cape Town are especially high, as this is the final event before the World Finals in Tokyo in March 2025.

Come and experience FujiFilm Instax Undisputed Masters this Saturday with the Open Qualifier starting at 1pm to 5pm and the main event from 6pm to 9pm. Entrance is free and all ages are welcome. WHAT’S UP

Love Song at Utopia Cafe and Lounge Sundays are for lovers and this Sunday, Utopia Cafe and Lounge is celebrating the power of love through music by creating unforgettable memories together. Join John Williams, Lauren Hartzenburg, Clinton Stevens and former Idols South Africa top 16 finalist from Elsies River, Craig Jordaan as they bring you the Sunday Exclusive show and the best in love jams taking you on a trip down memory lane. This is an evening of heartfelt melodies you do not want to miss, entry is free and it is all going down this Sunday. Doors open at 5pm and couple’s meals options will be available.

Trench Town Pop-Ups Enjoy the best local foods this Saturday at the Trench Town Pop-Ups Saturday Morning market at 143 Lower Main Road in Observatory and enjoy some good food, drinks, unique local vendors and awesome shopping. The vendors are carefully selected to provide the best and highest quality dite, drinks, arts and crafts and clothing in one spot. Pair this with the vibe, bar and restaurant and you have an unforgettable experience.

Come through on Saturday from 10am to 4pm and explore custom T-shirts, handcrafted jewellery and treat yourself. Gig guide Celebrating Success this Friday at Livingroom in Bellville with music by Woza Taboo, Caleb Hanson, Dlala X and many more. Entry is R50 before 10pm.

Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents Triple Threat Friday featuring Clint C, Clint Supreme and DJ JP rocking the decks from 8pm this Friday. Entry is free until 10pm. DJs Avon and DJ Randall are out spinning the hottest beats all night this Friday at Funky Buddha Lounge featuring drinks till you drop entry at R100 from 10pm to midnight. Livingroom presents We Outside this Saturday with Jessica Mashaba, Woza Taboo, Luke the DJ, KG and many more. Admission fee is R50 before 10pm and doors open at 9pm