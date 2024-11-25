Club legend Black Coffee has been named the World’s Best DJ 2024 at the Golden Moon Awards. Nightlife International announced on social media that South Africa’s very own had been bestowed with the prestigious award.

The Spain-based clubbing industry organisation said in a statement this weekend: “All hail Black Coffee from South Africa, winner of the Golden Moon award for the World’s Best DJ 2024! “Black Coffee has taken the global stage by storm, blending his unique Afro-house sound with deep, soulful grooves that resonate with audiences worldwide. “A pioneer, a visionary, and a cultural ambassador, Black Coffee continues to inspire millions, pushing boundaries and connecting the world through his music.

“A truly deserving icon of this prestigious honour!” It’s been a hectic year for the 48-year-old from Umlazi after heavy turbulence during a flight to Mar Del Plata in Argentina saw him hospitalised. Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was not the only local recognised by the awards rising star DESIREE.