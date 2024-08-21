Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo has a bun in the oven. The Worcester-born beauty announced the good news with an Instagram video on Monday night with husband, businessman Ze Nxumalo.

In the touching video, soundtracked by Carrie Underwood’s Kingdom, the lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2022, are shown cuddling on a sofa. Then daddy-to-be Ze flashes the first images of their little bundle of joy from the ultrasound. Glow: Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo. Picture: supplied It was an especially happy day for Tamaryn and her husband, as the 2018 Miss Universe runner-up was also celebrating her 30th birthday.

She captioned the video: “Could not have asked for a better gift on my 30th birthday. What a blessing we have been given.” Fans and celebrities flocked to her social media pages to congratulate the couple as they await the arrival of their first child. Zoe Brown, Minnie Dlamini and Boity sent their congratulations.

Flooding her comment section, though, were her fellow beauty queens. Miss SA alum of past and present showed up big time to wish the couple well - not forgetting birthday love. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo (@tamaryngreen) Newly-crowned Miss SA Mia le Roux was voor innie koor, writing: “Yes yes yes!!! So happy for you Tam!”

Miss SA and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi wrote: “So, so precious!!! Congratulations.” Her successor, the multitalented Shudufhadzo Musida, added: “Congratulations and happy birthday.” Miss Universe SA 2023 Bryoni Govender commented: “What a blessing!! Congratulations Tam and Ze.”

Miss SA 2014 Rolene Strauss wrote: “Congratulations Tam and Z and happy happy birthday gorgeous.” Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert couldn’t hide her excitement for the couple, saying. “I AM DONE!!!! I can’t wait to meet this blessed little one.” Even the original pageant queens joined in with the love-in.

Mzansi’s first black Miss SA Basetsana Khumalo was also in the comments section. The 1994 winner said: “Awwww Congratulations. Such beautiful news.” SA’s first Miss Universe winner also sent her best wishing with a glowing message.