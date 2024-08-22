If you have a klompie old tech and appliances at home, now there’s a special place you can take it to for new life that will also create employment for mense with disabilities at the same time. The new e-waste bins in Pick n Pay stores aims to see a meaningful reduction in electronic waste.

With around 7% of South Africa’s population living with disabilities, job opportunities are scarce for many. In partnership with EWaste Africa and the E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA), Pick n Pay has already installed 33 new e-waste bins in stores, with plans to add 90 more by the end of the year and complete the rollout by mid-2025. Born 15 years ago from the idea of recycling light bulbs and batteries, these newly-designed bins are capable of holding items ranging from cables, kettles, mobile phones and large appliances such as washing machines and are expected to collect 1 000 tonnes of e-waste annually - equivalent to the weight of a large cargo ship.

Quick fix: Participants of the NEED programme. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers EWaste Africa will act as the courier to deliver the e-waste to legally licensed recycling facilities, where it is depolluted and the resulting clean, processed materials are then repurposed into new products, such as housing blocks. Waste is also sent to ERA-affiliated service providers, where valuable materials are extracted if items cannot be repaired. The pilot project with NEED, ERA’s Enterprise Development Programme, is based at the Cape Town Association for the Physically Disabled in Bridgetown.

The initiative was welcomed with open arms by the National Economic Empowerment for the Disabled (NEED), one of the chainstore's many beneficiaries. To date, 65 individuals have participated in this initiative. Steffen Burrows, Sustainability Manager at Pick n Pay, describes the initiative as a small action with a big impact.

Burrows says: “Together, we’re reducing environmental impact, bolstering local recycling infrastructure, and supporting job creation for people with disabilities.” NEED participant James Soganga, from Nyanga, says the initiative gave him new hope. The 52-year-old became paralysed from the waist down after a group of men tried to hijack him 25 years ago.

James dodged the bullet aimed for his head, and was hit in his shoulder instead, but it damaged his nerves. James says he couldn't get a proper job since then, until he got in contact with NEED. He explains: “They taught me a skill, something I never ever had.