After being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 29, undergoing a double mastectomy and surviving eight months in remission, Kirsten Adams has turned her darkest moments into light for other cancer patients by establishing the Bloom Anyway Foundation. Kirsten, now 31, from Retreat was thriving with a successful career and bright future ahead until she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer on 15 February 2023.

Her life was turned upside down as she also lost her job and her home and fell into a deep depression. “I started my foundation to emotionally help those fighting cancer in our under-served communities,” says the brave vrou. “We have a holistic approach because we don’t just see to the needs of the cancer patients but support the families as it affects everyone.

“I had such a wide support system and I still felt lonely and I thought that there must be people in our communities who are going through the same situation but have nobody, that is where I found purpose to help others by holding their hand and being a living testament.” A lonely road: Kirsten in hospital. Picture: supplied The services by Bloom Anyway are all free and include motivational sessions, care packages which are chemotherapy starter packs, food parcels, transport to hospital appointments and cancer awareness programmes to name a few. In April last year, Jamiela Adams, 43, from Coniston Park was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) Grade 3, a condition that affects the cells of the milk ducts in the breast.