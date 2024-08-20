It was an emotionally charged day as social community movement Hakuna Matata’s cycling team handed over their 4000th pair of school shoes at Bonteheuwel’s Bergsig Primary School. Hakuna Matata was established by Cape Town school teacher Irafaan Abrahams and a group of like-minded individuals who have a passion for making a difference.

For years, Abrahams has kitted out learners in brand new school shoes, funded from money raised at sporting events. The ou: Irafaan Abrahams. Picture: supplied On 27 April 2024, the group handed over the first of 4000 pairs of school shoes at Carl Schreve Primary in Wittenberg, Citrusdal. The months that followed saw the group travelling to 13 other schools on the Cape Flats, and as far as St Helena Bay, handing out skoene.

They also handed out 500 pairs of school shoes to a village in Malawi. Fitting deed: Chevinhio Marcus getting his shoes from Irafaan Abrahams. Picture: supplied On Friday, they visited Bergsig Primary School in Bonteheuwel, where the 4000th pair of school shoes was fitted to one of their young cyclists. Abrahams says they chose the school to honour the spirit of 17-year-old Calib de Kock, who tragically lost his life when he collided with a car door in Sea Point in June while cycling down Main Road.

The Grade 11 pupil at Bonteheuwel High School was part of the Phoenix Cycling Club, and started his cycling journey at Bergsig Primary under the guidance of teacher Graham Hector. Tragedy: Calib de Kock. Picture: from facebook Abrahams says: “Calib was an integral part of the Bergsig Primary School cycling team. He would fix their bicycles, and was actively involved in training. “He meant a lot to the team, so we we found it fit to use his example of dedication and pure love for education and cycling to inspire them.”