The Beckhams are the worst neighbours, according to their new bure in their exclusive Miami enclave. The couple decided to relocate to the Florida city to be close to Becks’ place of work.

Former England football team captain Beckham is co-owner of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami - or Inter Miami for short. And following the success of the team since the signings of eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and Argentina legend Lionel Messi - plus his former Barcelona pals Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquests and Jordi Alba - Becks has decided to be more hands-on during the Major League Soccer season. Having made the decision, the Beckhams shopped a stunning $80 million mansion in Miami Beach.

The luxury pad reportedly has nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, an outdoor kitchen, a rooftop lounge. Built in 2018, the property also features a pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema. And it also boasts 124ft of frontage on Biscayne Bay, that includes a mooring area for a moerse yacht or a paar boats.

It’s the stuff of dreams. But not for almal. According to US gossip website Page Six, the neighbours are bedonnerd. While the super-rich usually buy their homes and then register them through companies to keep their addresses private, the Beckhams went old-school and bought the house in their name.

Now the straat is vol fans and paparazzi, trying to get a peek at the former Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid and AC Milan star and his ex-Spice Girl wife. An insider tells Page Six: “The whole world is driving by, paparazzi are there, the houses are all over the Web, and the neighbours are concerned for safety. “They wish the Beckhams hadn’t used their real name. Miami’s neighbourhoods aren’t Beverly Hills - it’s a lot of private, non-famous families.