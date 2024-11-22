Hester Booysen from Mitchells Plain has written a book telling the story of her mother’s resilience while enduring abuse. Hester, 54, grew up in Ottery and said that she was inspired to write the book in 2021 after her husband passed away.

“My mother’s resilience, faith, endurance and how she made it through abuse inspired this book in my time of grief after losing my husband because I did not have anyone to talk to. I realised that I could put pen to paper and write about these things.” “My mom endured physical, mentally and emotional abuse which I have also witnessed and my dad was also a victim of abuse.” Speak up: Booysen. Picture: supplied Hester said that she had to break the cycle of abuse as she is a firm believer in the power of God and decided early in life that she and her children will not experience abuse.

“My faith changed everything for me. I educated myself that this will not happen to me and I believe the power of God turned my life around. My mom always believed that God would put an end to it.” “My mother is such a proud mom and happy that her story is out there. I want everyone to speak out against abuse and I believe that if enough people speak out about it, we can make a change. “When people read my book I want not just women but men to open up and heal because abuse no matter what kind of abuse it is affects everyone,” says Hester.