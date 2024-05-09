Surrey Estate resident Naahid Nakidien will be launching her first poetry book, ‘Gifts from a Whispering Soul: A Poetic Journey of Transformation’ on Saturday at the Bo-Kaap Cultural Hub, where the self-publishing author originally hails from. Nakidien is a registered life coach, nursing sister and arts producer. She is also the founder of O'dacity Films along with her late sister, Zulfah Otto- Sallies, contributing to film and theatre productions globally.

The book explores themes of personal growth and empowerment, as she reflects on her journey as a coach, poet and artist. Nakidien started writing poetry in 2004 while residing in Dubai and while the idea for a book had been lingering for a few years, she shared that she was only “brave enough” to start putting pen to paper in November 2023. “As a life coach l always used poetry as metaphors and used my own poetry as inspiration and motivation to my clients. So the book became a natural next step but also lots of ‘pressure’ from clients, family and friends to share my poems with the world,” Nakidien said.

“The book takes you on my journey of introspection on me trying to make sense of my purpose in life as a Muslim woman in a patriarchal society. “I hope people will be motivated to look into their own lives and go into their own self reflection and use the book as a base for a journey of introspection, healing and finding their own purpose.” Bo-Kaap Cultural Hub office administrator Fatima Samsodien says it feels rewarding as an organisation to provide a space for local self-publishing authors.