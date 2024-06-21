To end of Youth Month, the Phatt Society is hosting an anti-bullying event on 29 June at Rocklands High School to raise awareness and help anyone who is being bullied.
“Stand United Against Bullying” is aimed at teens, young children and adults says organiser and founder of Phatt Society, Melissa Smith.
“Bullying is one of the biggest social problems we have identified especially in schools, communities and work spaces. We wanted the event to be only for children but bullying can affect people from all ages and this is the perfect opportunity for our adults to hear and understand what the challenges are that our youngsters are being faced with.”
She says that she was bullied online by a woman who made nasty comments about photos she had posted as a curvy woman.
“I have been cyber-bullied and told not to wear certain clothes so out of my experience, bullying is something that is close to my heart and something I do not tolerate. I think that more awareness should be created around it and coping mechanisms.”
The event is open to all ages and will feature inspirational speakers who have overcome bullying and experts who will share valuable insights. Support resources and NPO Chauncey's Epic Anti-Bullying Campaign who is dedicated to ending bullying will also be present among others.
There will be live performances from Ziggy4x, Young OG, Luda G with special appearances by social media influencers and a Show and Shine with modified cars to check out. No alcohol is allowed and food trucks will be available.
Whether you've been directly affected by bullying or simply want to make a difference, this event is for you. Tickets are available on Quicket for R60, and R80 at the door.