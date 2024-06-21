To end of Youth Month, the Phatt Society is hosting an anti-bullying event on 29 June at Rocklands High School to raise awareness and help anyone who is being bullied. “Stand United Against Bullying” is aimed at teens, young children and adults says organiser and founder of Phatt Society, Melissa Smith.

“Bullying is one of the biggest social problems we have identified especially in schools, communities and work spaces. We wanted the event to be only for children but bullying can affect people from all ages and this is the perfect opportunity for our adults to hear and understand what the challenges are that our youngsters are being faced with.” She says that she was bullied online by a woman who made nasty comments about photos she had posted as a curvy woman. “I have been cyber-bullied and told not to wear certain clothes so out of my experience, bullying is something that is close to my heart and something I do not tolerate. I think that more awareness should be created around it and coping mechanisms.”