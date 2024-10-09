RX Radio, a one of a kind station run by kids with chronic conditions and disabilities at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, is struggling to make ends meet. Since 2016, RX Radio, located within the main building of the hospital, has trained 160 young reporters aged four to 18 years old, from Red Cross, Paarl Hospital, and Brooklyn Chest Hospital.

A current campaign, #PledgeToAmplifyKidsVoices, aims to garner much-needed support from the public and private sector, in order to keep this first-of-its kind station continuing and the voices of children on the airwaves. Teen siblings, Yusrah, 17, and Naseerah du Toit, 15, from Belgravia Estate, Athlone host the Books and Breakfast show twice a month, and also does live broadcasts, conduct interviews, or report on any events. At the age of two, Naseerah was diagnosed with the genetic condition Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease and would receive physiotherapy at the hospital, which was when she was approached to join RX Radio.

“At first I didn't want to join alone and that's why my sister joined with me,” says the skaam meisie. Grade 11 pupil, Yusrah, says she has now found a passion and potential future profession in the media industry. “The content that we produce is always playing in the hospital and for that sick child to just listen to this, listen to our stories, our interviews, also raising awareness around stigmas with different disabilities and most of our reporters also live with disabilities, so giving them the platform to speak about that as well is very important.”