Amber Rose was lekker stil gemaak after her apparent attack on Beyonce. Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife had the guts to slam Queen Bey on Instagram after the 32-time Grammy Award winner, as they find themselves on opposite sides of the political aisle in the USA.

Rose, 41, has been a vocal supporter of former president Donald Trump and gave a speech at the Republican National Convention some months back. Over the weekend, after Beyonce had done the same at a Vice President Kamala Harris event in her hometown of Houston, Texas, Rose accused Bey of copying her speech. She took to Instagram to write: “She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech.”

All hell broke loose, as Bey’s fans swarmed her comments. One replied: “NO ONE WANTS TO BE YOU. YOU COULD NEVER BE BEY.” Another wrote: “Don’t ever in yo life speak on Beyoncé thank yo.”

There were a klomp others and soon the Rose had to retreat with her stertjie tussen haar bene. In video obtained by TMZ, she now says she was only making fun and that she and Beyonce are tjommies. In the video, she explains: “I was literally trolling. I troll my friends all the time.