Alistair Izobell is finally ready to launch the book that will tell his life story. For forty years, the Cape Town music icon has captivated audiences with his vibrant stage personality.

The veteran performer and producer became a household name as a nine-year-old boy in the musical "District Six" and later gained fame with his hit cover of "Venus" in 1993. His impressive theatre credits include performances in "Kat and the Kings," "The Buddy Holly Story," and "The Doo Wha Boys." However, behind the spotlight, there was a darker reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alistair Izobell (@alistair_izobell) Unbeknownst to him, Alistair was grappling with depression, and on 13th September 2023, the singer attempted to take his own life. Two months later, Izobell shocked his fans when he opened up about his jolling and divorce. This was ahead of the launch of his autobiography, titled Broken, which was set to be released on 15 December, which was later cancelled.

The father of two admitted that he had a seven-year long affair while still married to his wife Kim. He did not reveal who his mistress was, but said in a Facebook video: “There’s no reason for me to reveal the person, who is a very well-known singer, a beautiful woman with an incredible heart. But I think that she couldn’t commit to us, because of her family dynamics and the church, and everything else.” Now, Alistair is on a long road to recovery and healing.