AKA paid tribute to his late fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe on social media on the anniversary of her death.

The 22-year-old died tragically at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town after falling from the 10th floor on 11 April 2021.

In remembrance of the late beauty, the Fela in Versace hitmaker has taken to Instagram and Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to the woman who was supposed to be his wife.

“I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life. 11/04/2021. Every day I pray for the healing of your family and my family,” wrote the rapper, real name Kiernan Forbes.

“I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and at the same time.”

His mother, Lynn Forbes, commented on AKA’s post to console him.

“It’s been the most difficult year, time heals, but the scars will remain forever. I wish I could take your pain away, Kiernan.

“I continue to pray for peace and the healing of both families. I’m grateful for all the love and support we have received in the midst of the pain and the daily challenges we face.”

Police had opened an inquest docket to probe Nelli’s death.

Meanwhile AKA, 34, has moved on and is dating fellow hip hop star Nadia Nakai, the two making their romance Instagram official on 4 March.

