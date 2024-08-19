Philanthropist Zeenat Isaacs is up for her seventh award this year, after being nominated for the Forty Under 40 South Africa Awards, thanks to her SM-ART(Supporting Mentorship Through Arts) programme which was established in 2016. The Forty under 40 Awards are curated to identify, honour and celebrate the nation’s most influential and accomplished business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, community service and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries.

An excited Zeenat from Mitchells Plain says she is being nominated for her work in the development of communities and for assisting nearly 100 000 people with her different programs,initiatives, campaigns and projects. “I am very excited, happy and blessed to receive this recognition which will help myself and my amazing team reach more people and transform communities, spaces, uplift, impact and empower people's lives for the better,” says Zeenat. “I'm deeply humbled and grateful for all the nominations and those who believe in me and all that I do and have done in South Africa and abroad. It truly drives me to continue to do even more and even better.”

She is currently nominated for five awards of which two are international, as well as the She Awards 2024 ,Foya Awards 2024, National Forty under 40 South Africa, Women of Inspiration 2024 and the Sunday World Heroic Women 2024 Awards. The wonder woman who has been doing excellent community work for the past two decades adds: “I won't stop till my last breath and hope to reach many more and do as much as possible while I am still alive.” The awards show will take place on 5 October at Radisson Blu Hotel.