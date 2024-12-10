The Lions Club of Tokai has given an early Christmas prezzie to 80 underprivileged kids. On Saturday, children from the Jabula informal settlement in Philippi, the Marsh Memorial Children’s Home in Rondebosch, as well as other orphanages and Places of Safety in Cape Town were invited to the annual Christmas Party at the Lions Club of Tokai’s clubhouse.

There they were treated to a nail and tattoo bar, face painting, a magic show, a balloon show, as well as a visit by a fire engine from the Lakeside Fire Station. The City of Cape Town’s litter mascot Bingo also joined in the fun as he came along to teach the children about keeping their environment clean. Lekker tyd: Laaities enjoyed facepainting. Picture: supplied Lions Club spokesperson Mark Rossouw said that they have been trying to make Christmas special for the children since 2018.

He said the party is usually held early as some children visit family members over the holiday season. Mark says: “For a large number of the recipients, it is the only Christmas party and gifts that they receive and this is the reason we host this day to make it all the more special for the children. “The fact that some of the children come from an informal settlement as well as from places of safety and orphanages also contribute to our resolve to host this party.”

To make the day even more magical, the children received a surprise visit from Father Christmas who came bearing personalised gifts for everyone. Each child also received school stationery, a lekker breakfast and lunch, soft serve ice cream and fruit. Rossouw adds: “The event was a resounding success and the club would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors, donors and other service providers who were instrumental and played a pivotal role on the day.