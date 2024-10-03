Get ready for a night filled with crowns, creativity, and courage as the divas and the divos come out to shine in the annual LGBT Cape Peninsula Pageant taking place this weekend. This vibrant event promises to be more than just a modelling competition, as it seeks to shine a spotlight on ambassadors of advocacy and unity within the LGBT+ community.

Hosted by Enigma Von Hamburg, a 75-time beauty pageant titleholder, the evening will showcase contestants as they compete in Beach Wear and Evening Gown categories. However, it’s the question-and-answer segment that will truly test the finalists' mettle, allowing them to demonstrate their commitment to social issues and services for this community whose members are often marginalised. Host with most: Enigma Von Hamburg. Picture: Supplied Enigma tells the Daily Voice: “The LGBT Cape Peninsula Pageant was founded in 2006 to provide a platform for crossdressers and drag queens to combat the rampant homophobia that plagued the region.

“Over the years, it has evolved to become the most inclusive LGBT+ platform in the area, welcoming participants from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and broader queer communities. “We have transformed this event into a safe haven for self-expression and unity. “We seek ambassadors who not only represent beauty but also embody service and advocacy.”

Among the reigning royalty is Mr LGBT Cape Peninsula, Garth Arnolds. Speaking about his journey, Garth says the title opened doors and built the confidence he needed to succeed elsewhere, notably in last year’s Mr Sovereign WC pageant. He explains: “This platform has allowed me to be humble and give back. Many people are struggling, but the little we can do really can change one person’s life.

Larissa Gordon, the reigning queen, says her title has helped her to foster closer connections within the LGBT community. Larissa adds: “This title has given me the opportunity to engage with individuals who can relate to my journey. “It’s my privilege as an educator to assist where I can. Helping others find their voice has been the most rewarding experience.”