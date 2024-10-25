The annual festival is dedicated to raising funds for the organisation, and advocating and creating awareness for mental wellness.

Being Cape Mental Health’s flagship event since 1994, the festival celebrates 30 years of bringing #HopeOnAString through its vibrant and colourful kites this year.

Ground control: Kites getting prepared to be flown. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

On Sunday, Cape Mental Health invites all dreamers to let come and let your kites glide among the clouds and colour the sky with brilliant shades of hope on a string whilst removing the often crippling stigmas around mental health.

The whole family is invited to the annual Pop-Up Fly Event which will take place at Melkbosstrand Beach on Sunday, 27 October, and will feature extraordinary professional local kiters such as Mari and Bradley Ware-Lane, Bobby Gathoo, Brian Skinner, Frans Marais and others - as well as Tony Jetland from California, USA and Amel Amita, Najah China and Afef Sebti all the way from Tunisia!