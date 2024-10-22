Former Idols SA finalist Daylin Sass got married to his sweetheart Aiden Overmeyer in an intimate ceremony. The two tied the knot in front of 50 guests in Schaapkraal.

The couple who first met at one of Daylin’s gigs at Utopia Lounge and Cafe in Ottery, also got engaged at the same venue in June 2022. Aiden, who works for the Western Cape Education Department, surprised Daylin, 26, by proposing during one of his performances at Utopia. In an exclusive interview with Daily Voice, the blissful couple says their big day was a dream come true.

While the guests were all dressed in black, the couple wore matching waist coats and pants, as well as cream blazers, to which Daylin added a bit of drama with a cape flowing from his left shoulder, while Aiden added a few chains on the side of his blazer. Gelukkig: Daylin Sass and Aidan Overmeyer. Picture: supplied “Aidan and I initially didn’t want anyone to be part of the wedding party, until we thought about it. We got married at Home Affairs on Friday, October 18 and did the wedding celebration on Saturday,” says Daylin. The couple had an entourage of six.

Daylin says: “The one thing that stood out for both of us, was having God’s blessing over the union and we literally forced it because we wanted God to be the centre of it all. “Aidan’s mom and dad walked him down the aisle and my sister Lauren walked me down the aisle.” Aiden adds: “It feels amazing. It’s exciting to start this new journey together as Mr & Mr Sass”.