Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine South Africa (HCW4PSA) in collaboration with Gift of the Givers (GOTG) will be hosting a comedy show for a good cause, as it launches its Ubuntu Bucket Drive campaign on Mandela Day. The comedy show starring Riaad Moosa and Zayn Sibda (Prof Zee) is happening on Thursday, July 18, starting at 7pm at the Venue on Par, Wynberg, marking the official campaign launch.

HCW4PSA Western Cape Events Head Dr Samah El Boraei said the Ubuntu Bucket Drive aims to provide monthly care packs to local hospitals in South Africa and are designed for malnourished discharged patients who often have minimal supplies at home. “We are inspired by the sumud (steadfastness) of the Palestinian people during this genocide and recall our own Ubuntu spirit under the brutal apartheid regime. We also remember Madiba this Mandela Day who taught us that tackling poverty is not a gesture of charity, it is an act of justice and as South Africans we will never truly be free while there is so much poverty and inequality in our communities,” says Dr El Boraei. The Ubuntu Buckets will be filled with nutritious non-perishable foods and toiletries, able to sustain a family of four for an entire month.

Western Cape Events Head Nazreena Hassim said the aim was for the initiative to be an ongoing long-term project in collaboration with Gift of the Givers. “We encourage the public to sponsor care packs monthly so that we can consistently support our hospitals and patients.” Hassim said they are aiming to commence distribution in August.