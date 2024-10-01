This year’s Chess@Libraries was the biggest one yet with 150 players on board at the final tournament that took place in Parow last Friday. The City of Cape Town’s libraries held several rounds throughout the year to determine the finalists.

David Baxter from Durbanville Library was crowned the chess champion, second place honours went to Romeo Raubenheimer (Adriaanse Library), while Llewellyn Louw (Parow Library) took third place. Phelisa Ntabeni from Crossroads Library was crowned the top female player of the tournament. The popular sport has been a fixture at some City libraries for several years, but chess clubs have grown in leaps and bounds.

This year’s event saw 31 libraries register to participate. “Chess is often thought of as a sport for brainiacs and not very exciting, but the increasing popularity paints a different picture. The clubs and tournaments are growing and the finals was a nail biting event,” says Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross. “There isn’t a better place than libraries for chess. Aside from the quiet spaces we provide, there is also the fact that the entire concept of chess@libraries is the brainchild of one of our librarians, Daniel Arendse, who noticed children crowding around chess tables and saw the potential. The tournament is a culmination of the hard work librarians, players and role players put into the sport.”