Over 100 orphaned and vulnerable laaities had a gay old Christmas party thanks to the Langa LGBTQI Cultural Pride. Thanks to Langa LGBTQI Cultural Pride’s partnership with Jordan Ways of Cooking, the children of Ikhaya Lekamva Children’s Home and Siyaphambili Orphan Village enjoyed a lekker Christmas Gift Handover Breakfast

Anele Gqasana, Director of Langa LGBTQI Cultural Pride, says the initiative was driven by a desire to bring joy and support to children in need during the festive season. Anele says: “It is an incredibly rewarding and humbling experience seeing the joy and excitement on the children’s faces, which reminded us why community-driven initiatives are so important. “It also reinforces the value of collaboration and support within the Langa community.”

Each child received backpacks, a toiletry bag and nuwe klere sponsored by Shosholoza Finance and The Black Mermaid Foundation. And to keep them fuelled up for party, they got a lekker breakfast and lunch for the day. HANDING OUT: Volunteers Anele adds: “The partnership came about through our visit to donate a few food items for Ikhaya Lekamva earlier in December, where we identified the needs of the children.

“Shosholoza Finance immediately pledged support for the initiative, and we expanded efforts to involve other potential donors and community partners.” “This was the first year of the initiative, but we are committed to making it an annual tradition to ensure continuous support and smiles for the children of our community.” Ndileka Ngambu, the Operation Manager for Ikhaya Lekamva, says: “I feel so grateful that they chose to donate to our home.