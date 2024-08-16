Calling all street dancers in the Mother City, the Red Bull Dance Your Style returns for its 2024 edition. This unique competition will once again feature various regional tour stops across Mzansi, bringing together the best street dancers to battle it out for a coveted spot in the national final.

On Saturday, the global street dance competition pulls into the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre at 1pm for the second leg of the five-part tour. Dancers will battle it out in various dance styles including hip hop, break dance, krump and pantsula, in front of a live audience. The competition is renowned for its unique format, where the audience plays a crucial role in determining the winners. Dancers must impress not only a panel of expert judges but also the live crowd, making each performance a high-energy spectacle filled with creativity and passion.

The tour which kicked off in Gqeberha on July 20, tapped into Durban on July 27, then danced into Bloemfontein August 10, will showcase in Cape Town this weekend. The competition concludes in Johannesburg on August 24. Sixteen finalist from each region, of which some are wildcard draws, will then go through to the national final to compete in Gqeberha on September 7, to dance off for a place in the World Final, which will be hosted in Mumbai on November 9.