Gospel star Jonathan Rubain has slammed a TikTok troll who has been harassing him for months and is now taking legal action for the “defamatory, malicious and untrue content” which he says is tainting his image. The dad of three and former host of the Koortjies gospel TV show, released a statement on his social media accounts on Tuesday night where he shared his grief around the person hiding behind the TikTok handle ‘@Spoken_Truth20’.

The account, which was deleted soon after, had more than 9500 followers and 61 000 Likes. Screenshot: Bogus Tiktok account. The person posted videos with Artificial Intelligence voice overs, and played pop music over Rubain’s church services or gospel concerts. The troll “spilled the tea” over everything in Rubain’s life including his divorce, his new relationship, and even accusing him of having an affair with the new Koortjies host, Elvira Standili.

Rubain’s statement reads: “A case was opened at the Philippi Police Station to report recurring instances of defamation of character. A pseudo TikTok account under the guise @Spoken_Truth20 has been creating and publishing defamatory, malicious and untrue content pertaining Jonathan Rubain. “While Jonathan Rubain has not given the defamatory content any attention previously, it has now affected his close family and associates, as well as the health of a close family member. For this reason, action has been taken.” Rubain has confirmed to the Daily Voice that an ongoing investigation is underway to unmask the culprit.