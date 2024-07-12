Grassy Park beauty Kim-Lee Ricketts, the wife of R&B singer Jarrad, has been announced as a top 30 Mrs South Africa finalist. Mrs SA is the country’s premier female empowerment and development platform for married women between the ages of 25 and 55.

The top 30 was announced at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg last Friday. Kim-Lee, 38, says this is a life-changing opportunity for her. Top 30 Mrs SA finalist Kim Ricketts. Picture: Supplied Top 30 Mrs SA finalist Kim Ricketts. Picture: Supplied Kim-Lee says: “Reaching the finals of Mrs SA is not just a personal achievement for me, it’s a testament to the strength, dedication, and resilience of women like me who strive to make a difference in their lives and that of their communities.“

“This journey represents more than the title – it symbolises the empowerment and upliftment through constantly bettering myself and those alongside me. “Getting to this point of the competition has shown me that when you are focused and open to learning, you can achieve great things. “As an Industrial and Organisational Psychologist, I am deeply passionate about helping people realise their full potential.

“During the next phase of this journey, I will continue building my platform to continue supporting, encouraging and allowing me to further develop others to show up as the best version of themselves, because when I win, we all win.” Top 30 Mrs SA finalist Kim Ricketts with Jarred Ricketts. Picture: Supplied A proud Jarred tells the Daily Voice: “I am proud of my wife, because she has embraced every part of the pageant and pushed herself to achieve so many personal milestones. “What I am most excited to see is how her confidence has grown – not just in the pageant, but in life.