A new documentary about the godfathers of hip hop in Cape Town will be screened for mahala in Mitchells Plain. Brasse Vannie Kaap is an iconic, game-changing 90s group who helped bring hip hop to the forefront in South Africa.

In the doccie, Brasse Vannie Kaap’s rappers, scratchers and breakdancers reflect on the group’s remarkable journey from the Cape Flats to Pukkelpop in Belgium - a meteoric rise that was cut short by the untimely death of their frontman, Ashley Titus aka Mr Fat, who sadly passed away in 2007 aged just 36. Current rap stars YoungstaCPT and Jack Parow credit BVK with inspiring their individual careers, as well as artists such as David Isaacs and Oscar Petersen of Joe Barber fame, Early B, Karen Zoid, and even Kurt Darren and Valiant Swart. Lekker ending: DJ Azuhl renuites. Picture: supplied Jack Parow says: “I started to rap in Afrikaans because of Brasse, and eventually rapping on stages in Afrikaans thanks to Brasse.”

YoungstaCPT adds: “I am a student of theirs. I am a product of what they made. I’m a Bra Vannie Kaap, you know. That kind of title gives you inspiration to not feel ashamed of where you come from and not be ashamed to use your own language or your own slang.” Written and directed by Kensington mom of two Lauren Scholtz, the documentary ends with Ready D and DJ Azuhl getting BVK back together for an intimate tribute show at Youngblood Africa in honour of Mr Fat. Scholts 42 said: “I’m so proud that this film is being aired on Showmax. It’s been a challenging, learning curve for me but I couldn’t have done it without the great team and support system that I have. I’m even more proud that we are able to celebrate our unsung community heroes by telling the Brasse Vannie Kaap story and getting out there to a wider audience."