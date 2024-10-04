October is off to a great start and is loaded with some top notch events this weekend, along with stunning sunny weather to keep you and the whole family entertained. Kicking things off is WOMAD (World of Music, Arts and Dance) which is one of the longest running and most respected cultural events taking place this weekend in Cape Town.

The festival will shine the spotlight on music from across the globe with a series of live performances including a two-day concert celebrating the legacy of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the St George’s Cathedral. This concert is a fundraiser for the Tutu Foundation’s education programs and will feature a stellar line-up on Friday, including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, PJ Powers, Zolani Mahola, Arno Carstens, Hilton Schilder and Shaheema Lakay, the St George's Cathedral Choir and many more. Tickets are available at R250 on Quicket. Performing: PJ Powers. Picture: supplied In addition to the concert, WOMAD will host free live performances at the V&A Waterfront’s Amphitheatre which is open to the whole family on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 6pm with live performances by Joep Pelt and Soweto Soul, Takura Terry from Zimbabwe, Simba Morri from Kenya and Nomadic Orchestra on Saturday.