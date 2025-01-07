THE internet is going bos after Zendaya flashed a moerse ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. Now the question on netizens’ lips is if she was soft launching an engagement with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

The Challengers actress took to the red carpet on Sunday night after receiving a nod for a Best Actress nomination for her role in the erotic thriller. She rocked a burnt orange satin Louis Vuitton gown with matching heels. The star accessorised with a glitzy choker necklace and stunning Bulgari jewellery.

But what what got almal talking was the golden ring on THAT finger. What got eagle-eyed fans buzzing was that the ring didn’t match her outfit. And as she sat the table with her Challengers crew, she even showed off her ring to someone off camera in a clip that has gone viral.

"Is that an engagement ring?!?" one user wrote in the comments of an Instagram video shared by PEOPLE. "The ring," another commenter wrote on a different post. The ring is a thin gold band with a moerse cut diamond.