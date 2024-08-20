Cape Town star YoungstaCPT has released his a new mixtape, titled 31 Y?Ears Ahead of Time, that is sure to further cement his legacy on the South African hip-hop scene. He says the mixtape is his 33rd release and not only reflects his personal and artistic growth over the years but also captures a period of deep introspection, life changes and a visionary approach to music creation, while offering a dynamic blend of futuristic sounds, poignant storytelling and timeless messages that speak to both the present and the future of South African hip-hop.

"I always knew this day would come, especially after my 2012 release '21 Years ahead of time'. It's surreal but I'm not surprised. Every song is a story, a moment in time and I believe all of them deserve to be heard. If they aren't released now, they'll stay in the archives, waiting for their moment," the artist says. "Finally putting this project out is like lifting a heavy weight off my shoulders. It's crazy because these tracks were recorded before projects like "Dreams Don't Pay Bills" and "Suffer for Beauty". It's a testimony that things take time, and even though I've always felt ahead of my time, my music is meant to last forever." The mixtape features eleven tracks that are deeply personal to the rapper, including him becoming a father.