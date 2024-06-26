Tyla rocked Cannes despite having to delay her show last week. The pretty girl from Joburg partied it up in the playground of the rich and famous on the storied French Riviera for the Cannes Lions festival.

She shared the stage with fellow Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz and John Legend, entertaining the likes of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and Joker actor Jared Leto last week. But the 22-year-old had to push back her show due to an emergency trip to the hospital. When the Water hitmaker hit that stage at the Spotify Beach on the city’s famed Promenade de la Croisette, she explained what she had to keep the crowd waiting.

Go my way: Veteran Lenny Kravitz. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER She said: “I went to the hospital, I came back. “A lot happened, but I’m here and I’m going to have fun with you guys. “The energy is amazing.”

The reason for it all? All was revealed in an Instagram post. She wrote: “Got nail glue in my eye, shed to the hospital to get it removed. But still serveddddd. I’m backkkkkkkkkk n betta.”

Tyla, in March, announced that she has to cancel her European tour due to her recovery from an unspecified injury. Co-starring: John Legend. File picture And States-side, her many haters aren’t buying it, with some prominent African American media personalities trying to discredit her at every turn. Tyla has riled up Americans, who took offence to her identifying herself as a South African Coloured.

Coloureds were legally-defined by the apartheid government as mixed-raced descendents of Khoi and San people and slaves of Asian origins who miscegenated with European colonisers. Despite the negative history, Kleurlinge are proud of their diverse and vibrant culture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla) But Americans are trying to take Tyla down for using the term Coloured, which is a derogatory term in the States.

Having explained herself, The Breakfast Club radio host Charlemagne Tha God is houing dik after she refused to speak on the topic on her recent appearance on his show. He moaned to Brilliant Idiots Clips, that she didn’t want answer questions on her “no longer being on tour with Chris Brown, the injury she sustained, her dating life… and the coloured topic” [email protected]