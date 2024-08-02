It’s officially Womens’ Month, so get your red lipstick and heels out for the annual S.W.A.T (Super Women Achieving Together) event. This bash for a good cause is being held at the larney Cabo Beach Club on Tuesday, August 6.

Hosted in partnership with Limitless Events, S.W.A.T events are known for creating a safe space where ladies from all walks of life can come together to let their hair down, all while raising money for good causes such as for shelters for vulnerable women and children. Last year’s Women’s Day event exceeded expectations and managed to raise R100k for the Saartjie Baartman Centre. The previous year, they raised R33k. Stellar line-up: Several big names. Picture: supplied The event was created by long time friends and business partners Rehana Johnson and Stacey Schilder.

Johnson said the event aims to uplift women and also create awareness around the various organisations who support and care for women and children in need. “We are two young female entrepreneurs we always make it our duty to support female businesses and small businesses. “We wanted to do something to give back to the community, a space for women to come together and have a jol. Only women can attend this event, the only males would be artists.

“The artists are also doing it for us at no cost, the venue is also given at no cost so we are really blessed. “There are a few different beneficiaries we are looking at and will announce the charities that will receive the proceeds at the event.” The theme for this year is ‘Mob Wife’ so stiek uit in your fur coats, animal prints, red lips and sparkly jewellery.

Artists on the line up include Emo and Loukmaan Adams, Carrisa Cupido, Lucian Albertyn, Garth B, Kelly Fortuin, and Madison Scarr. Tickets are R150 via Quicket. [email protected]