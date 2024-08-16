Despite facing their own challenges, a Mitchells Plain mommy and daughter duo are warming the hearts and bringing smiles to faces with their lekke TikTok videos. “Imrah and Mummie” has garnered over 80 000 fans within four months, while more than one million users have liked their videos, mostly of how an unsuspecting Yolanda Brown (Mummie) is tricked by her mischievous daughter.

Speaking from their one bedroom wendy house in Lentegeur, Imrah, 24, says one random day she suddenly got the idea to prank her mom, record it and share it. Funny: Imrah and Mummie. Picture: from tiktok video “Before TikTok even, I used to prank my mommy. “We live in a wendy so when it rained I took a cup and sprinkled the water on her and said it’s leaking, then she jumped up and looked for that leak!”

She says her mommy’s reaction made her laugh so lekker that she decided to share it on social media. “Since then, it's gone completely crazy and although Mommy does get upset and annoyed and sometimes use vulgarities, it's not intentional. @imrahbrown #fyp ♬ original sound - Imrah and mummie❤🤗😅 “Mommy is a great sport and everything is spur of the moment. I like coming up with unique stuff to upset her and it sometimes gets her really angry but then she just laughs at herself and forgets all about it.”

Yolanda says the TikTok generation is bo haar vuurmaak plek, and whispers that she doesn't even know how to WhatsApp properly but likes chatting to “Sadie” (Apple’s Siri). “Ja, she makes me mad sometimes when she does these things, but then when we walk in the mall and someone stops us and says thank you, I feel better, it's all about that, making people laugh, even when we have a little ourselves, their laughter means a lot.” @imrahbrown #fyp🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ♬ original sound - Imrah and mummie❤🤗😅 The two say they get loads of comments and compliments from people who enjoy their content but have not yet thought about monetising it.