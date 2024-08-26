In a recent podcast episode, actor Carlo Radebe took centre stage to address the ongoing narrative that had him trading red carpets for cardboard boxes. The alleged rumour, which hit social media back in April, went so far as to include posts asking for donations as well as acting gigs for him, complete with a bank account number supposedly set up to “help” the actor get back on his feet.

The actor, known for his dramatic on-screen presence as Backstage’s Duke and in Generations, found himself caught in a real-life drama misinformation. ‘’No, I have not been homeless,’’ Radebe told Podcast and Chill in an interview this week. Radebe, who has always dazzled audiences with his flair for the dramatic, ended the skinner stories, revealing that while he had been navigating some career turbulence, the rumours of him living in the streets is not true.

He adds that the media discredited him or any potential help that he might get from people by making it seem like he was missing and did not have it together. He said he was grateful to the people that did reach out to him because of the post and donated some money to him as it managed to help him out for three months. He added: ‘’Thank you very much Twitter for putting out the word for me and getting me some amazing donations.”