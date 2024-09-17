Tyla is making American haters naar for just winning, winning and winning. The South African superstar is orrals in 2024 and while music fans can’t get enough of the Water hitmaker, there are some you are dik of her dominating awards ceremonies.

Rapper Joe Budden, who last put out an album in 2016 and changed his career to podcasting, is the latest US personality to take a swipe at the 23-year-old Johannesburger. Winning: Tyla at the MTV awards. Picture: Angela Weiss / AFP On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the 44-year-old got benoud over her Video Music Awards acceptance speech and her apparent snub of R&B legend Usher. After winning the award for Best Afrobeats for Water, the Grammy, BET and Billboard award recipient called out MTV for grouping all African acts in one category.

Shouting out her fellow artists from the continent, she said: “The global impact that ‘Water’ has had on the world just proves that African music can be pop music too ‘Sick of her’: Joe Budden. Picture: Instagram “This is just so special, but also bittersweet. I know there’s a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats. “It’s a thing. And even though Afrobeats has run things and opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse.

“It’s more than just Afrobeats. I come from South Africa. I represent amapiano. I represent my culture.” After playing the clip in his show, Budden launched into a rant, saying: “I’m so sick of her… She’s a new artist and show she’s saying that her song put Africa on the map… This girl is a plant [an artist created by corporations].” He got bedonnerd over her snubbing Usher at one of his recent shows. In the viral clip, Usher goes over to Tyla and wants to grind up on her. But she snubs him.

Budden called it racist, saying: ‘It was giving me, ‘don’t touch me, n*****.” But Tyla’s fans were not having it. One wrote: “I never wanna hear Joe Budden talk about Afrobeats as if he knows what he’s talking about. Because Tyla literally said the same thing in the speech he’s so mad about