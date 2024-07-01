In a nail-biting final episode of The Masked Singer South Africa Season 2, the top four contenders battled it out for the grand title and a spot to lift the coveted Golden Mask trophy. But it was the high energy performances by Giraffe who clinch the number one spot, who was revealed to be SAFTA winner, actor Warren Masemola hiding behind the mask.

The coolest Giraffe in the country trampled over runner-up Blue Crane in a final battle of note after she had crushed shining star Gold, and he silenced the “king of hoots”, Owl. The graceful Blue Crane with the beautiful voice was unmasked as former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musido. Owl’s impressive feathers belonged to multiple award-winning thespian Aubrey Poo, and Gold was mined from the fantastic talent of charismatic gospel singer and medical practitioner Sbu Noah.

Masemola dazzled audiences and the show’s detective panel - J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe. He said the tall standing costume which weighs over 6kg, was a perfect disguise as he managed to confuse the viewers and detectives repeatedly. In the final performance of “Welcome to Jamrock” by Diaman Marley, J’Something locked in TV presenter Katlego Maboe while the other three detectives closed the case by exposing Warren Masemola.