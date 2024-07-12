While the woeste weer makes you want to snuggle under your duvet, we have something even better to heat up your weekend. Fans of the golden era of music are in for a lekker treat as British music icon Engelbert Humperdinck will be performing in Cape Town this weekend.

The legendary crooner has announced his final hoorah with The Last Waltz Farewell Tour, and it’s taking place at the Grand Arena in GrandWest tomorrow. The 88-year-old singer – who was born Gerry Dorsey – will be performing all his classics such as, The Last Waltz, Release Me, A Man Without Love, Quando, Quando, Quando, There Goes My Everything, and Spanish Eyes. In a recent interview, Engelbert described his unique style when it comes to music, stating: “I have always approached my music with a romantic touch, singing these wonderful lyrics about love. I think romance is what makes the world go round.”

With over 150 million records sold worldwide, he has captivated audiences with his timeless tunes for over six decades after he rose to international fame in 1965, serenading listeners with his romantic melodies. Despite early struggles in his career, he persevered, eventually finding success with hits like Release Me, which transformed his life and career, and built an illustrious career spanning generations. In Cape Town, his songs are still a firm favourite at karaoke evenings and events.