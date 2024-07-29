Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish has faced a backlash after posting a video expressing her surprise at a well-stocked supermarket in Harare, Zimbabwe. The video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showcased Haddish exploring the store in Harare, expressing her amazement at the range of products available, saying, "Look at this grocery store. It's huge. It's absolutely humongous. In Africa, baby. Yeah. Believe it. Believe it. Believe it. Believe it."

Haddish also seemed surprised at the range of products available, including organic strawberries and sugar cane. She commented, “They got a grocery store. It's beautiful. It's beautiful in a grocery store. Look at these. Organic strawberries. This what I love. They sell sugar cane and it is fire. They got their dates on deck.” Tiffany Haddish is surprised that there’s a grocery stores in Africa..?😕 What’s wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/3oYk3NRrFD — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) July 28, 2024 The video quickly went viral, attracting a wave of criticism from African users who felt Haddish's comments were uninformed and perpetuated stereotypes about Africa. Here’s a snapshot of the reactions on X: @ReignaissanceX commented, “I think she is just excited to be there. As she said in the video 'I like to demystify.' Give her grace and blame the western education system and media on how they educated 'us' on Africa. I had to educate myself about the greatness of Africa out of my own curiosity. Most people won't be 'demystified' until they touch the African soil themselves or do their own research. Sadly.”

I had to educate myself about the greatness of Africa out of my own curiosity. Most… — REIGNaissance (@ReignaissanceX) July 28, 2024 @views09 expressed frustration, “The ignorance of some Black Americans is astonishing. They need to familiarise themselves with their roots when they are still young and not get surprised by basic things in Africa when they turn up here in their 60s.” The ignorance of some black Americans is astonishing.. they need to familiarize themselves with their roots when they are still young and not get surprised by basic things in Africa when they turn up here in their 60s — Nungua Burnaboy (@views09) July 28, 2024 Another user, @cureeus1, defended Haddish, stating, “This has nothing to do with roots. Let's not act like every place in Africa has a grocery store or toilet. She don't sound like she's hating, so you're pressed for nothing. Go be mad at the white folks in the comments saying that store only exists because of them. @TiffanyHaddish.” This has nothing to do with roots.



Go be mad at the white folks in the comments saying that store only exist bc of them. @TiffanyHaddish — cureeus! (@cureeus1) July 29, 2024 @KomradeQue criticised the American education system, “Tiffany Haddish's shock on seeing a grocery store in Zimbabwe is once again incontrovertible proof of the failure of America's education system. Especially to black people.”