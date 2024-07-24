Tyla is not resting on her laurels as the Grammy winner put out new music at the weekend. Teaming up with Nigerian duo, hitmaker DJ Spinall and singer Omah Lay, the 23-year-old global sensation dropped One Call.

Spinall recently became the first Afrobeats DJ to perform at both weekends of Coachella in the US. He is best known for his work with Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and Davido. The Afrobeats number showcases the synergy of musical styles on the African continent. One Call is a shoutout to lovers and friends, who you can call for help any time.

Tyla sings: "You know I'm never too far for you / And the world can wait if I'm waitin' on you / So don't leave me waiting long / You know that I got love." Tyla's new collaboration also hints at her mindset. Having worked with many African artists since her rise to fame with her megahit "Water", her self-titled album features the who's who of continental talent.