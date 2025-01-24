OUR favourite international export Trevor Noah is not only hosting the 67th Grammy Awards, but he is up for an award too. This year’s Grammy Awards will air live in Los Angeles on 2 February 2025.

This marks Noah’s fifth consecutive year hosting “music’s biggest night,” a role he’s embraced with his signature comedic flair and passion for music. This year’s ceremony will focus on raising funds to support relief efforts for the California wildfire victims. While the main awards show remains on schedule, the ongoing Palisades and Eaton wildfires have led the Recording Academy to cancel several Grammy Week events.