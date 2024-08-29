Cape Town entertainer Zakariyah Toerien is back on his feet after being left paralysed for years due to an illness. The dad of two made a miraculous recovery from a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves.

What was once a lifestyle of ‘booked and busy’ came to an abrupt halt in 2019, when he was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome. But now he is back in showbiz and has written and is directing his very own production. After five years of paralysis, Toerien had social media followers in tears in February when he posted a picture of himself standing and holding his youngest child for the first time.

Many faces: Gakeem Roman. Picture: supplied Five months later, and he is ready to show the world his first production alongside actor and comedian Gakeem Roman. This coming Saturday, Roman stars in ‘Annie and Family’, at the Cedar High School Hall in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain. The story speaks about Annie who was placed in the child welfare system along with her siblings.

The show also highlights Gender Based Violence with a focus on Women’s Month. Toerien says: “Physically I am not ready to perform now but writing and directing is a breath of fresh air for me as I get to share my passion for the arts through my writing. “Gakeem approached me to write this show, its also more special because Gakeem can’t read or write and I now have to write and then verbally tell him what I came up with.

“Being in theatre for many years gives me the upside because I know what people want when they go to theatre productions. I’m excited about this new avenue I’m taking.” Tickets are R150 show starts at 8pm and there will also be a live band. [email protected]