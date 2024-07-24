Springbok superstar Damian Willemse is min gespin at haters vanging pyn over his fashion sense. The 26-year-old back-to-back World Cup winner has been living it up as he enjoys a holiday in Europe with his girlfriend, model Zoe Doyle.

Nicknamed Gaza, the Stormers backliner has been sharing snaps of his travels on his Instagram account, iamdamiangaza, which boasts 311 000 followers. Injured in May, Damian was ruled out of the Bokke’s recent series against Ireland and an their first Test match against Portugal. Damian has posted pics from the Swiss Alps, the British Formula One Grand Prix and the Wimbledon tennis grand slam.

In a series of pics taken on the Greek island of Ios, Damian is seen rocking a chocolate and tan two-toned crocheted lounging suit. To complete the look, he wears some sandles. But what really got the haters’ backs up was his white and purple toenails and pink finger and toenails. Captioned: “Playing dress up with good company”.

Another blasts: “Is jy nou klaar met rugby? Is jy nou moral?” Damian was as aan, but liked a comment that read that he was “redefining masculinity”. While other followers defended the Bok star, one wrote to the haters: “Die man sit in Ios, Greece, living his best life. En you think hy sal jou comment entertain.”