CAPE Town has always been a breeding ground for fairy tales - stories of groups of people rising above the adversity they face on a daily basis. Tjommies Sporting Club is a beautiful example of the realisation of a dream to create a brighter future for our youth.

A success story that proves that there are way better alternatives to gangsterism and the other social ills so prevalent on the Cape Flats. I am of course referring to Keep The Dream Choir Board’s (KTDCB) newly-crowned champions for 2025! I had the pleasure almost 20 years ago to personally witness the formation of Tjommies, when the group was still part of a very formidable Santam D6 singpak!

Current Chairman Washief Losper was one of the founders of the group. I recall my fellow director at D6, Kader Miller, saying: “This laaities are going to outgrow us.” A very accurate prediction, if you ask me. Tjommies grew into a highly-respected, versatile and admired choral unit.

Over and above having won the KTDCB competition a number of times, Tjommies has received many accolades for klas performances for many of the Klopse troops in the Minstrel competitions. Tjommies first officially participated in competition in 2017 when they joined the KTDCB. They performed consistently and grew to win the Top 8 for the first time in 2023 and finished third in 2024. The Tjommies management team consists of Chairman Losper, Waseemah Losper, secretary Rushmia Hector and exco members, Shamier Jacobs, Shafiek Jonathan, Nizaam Isaacs, Ismail Ryklief, Raees Jonthan and Aqeel Bernam.

The head coach is Rameez Carter Solomons, who does the Combined Chorus, and Ameen Hernandez for the Nederlandse lied and comic song. Tjommies has provided a platform for the youth of Hanover Park to express their vocal talents. Washief says: “We have strived to focus on uplifting youth from communities like Hanover Park.

“We believe that every young person deserves the chance to showcase their talent and contribute to society. “We have partnered with local schools, technical colleges, and other organisations to provide educational opportunities. “This has ensured that our youth are not only artistically inclined, but also equipped with skills that will shape their future.”

Tjommies also participated in the Culture Shock competition, a somewhat controversial mix of Klopse and Malay choir culture. Tjommies Coach Rameez Carter Solomon They won the competition in 2021 and in 2024 they beat their more-fancied opponents to take the honours after finishing as runners-up the previous year. Just another feather in their cap. This year was a cherry on the cake for Tjommies. Delivering consistent performances throughout the KTDCB competition resulted in them achieving the overall winners crown for 2025.

Tjommies finished second in their section behind defending champions, Young West Ministers. At the KTDCB’s season finale, the Naziem Benjamin Cup, they achieved the highest points for the day. Points for the section are then added to points achieved at the final and the choir with the most accumulated points is crowned the overall champions for the season. Hail Tjommies!

Keep The Dream Champions for 2025. On the day however, West Ministers proverbially blew their chances to retain the title. They rendered a horribly-modified version of a classic Nederlandse lied that had the liedjie afficionados shaking their heads in disapproval.

Their decision to change the lied from the section to what was presented on Sunday just does not make sense. Regrettably, the Culture Shock influence has definitely crept into the game, something many predicted would happen. Our Malay choir organisations will have to adopt measures to guard against these changes that does not bode well for this unique tradition.

The Malay choir season has now almost come to an end and despite naysayers claims, the tradition is definitely growing again. I have seen the stages filled with enthusiastic and committed youth, giving their all with immense pride. The problem we face is not a declining interest in the culture and the sport. The real problem is a lack of money. Our choirs desperately need solid financial backing, a big corporate sponsor to relieve the continuous financial strain our choirs endure.

Its time that government (at all levels) come up with more substantial funding for our Malay Choirs, because when one looks at funding allocations – it is painfully clear that this community is getting the short end of the stick, especially when one takes into account that much of the funding allocated goes back into paying for services, and very little (if any) reaches the man in the street who belongs to a choir. In a nutshell, we are giving money out of our own pockets to put up competitions that have no return on investment besides trophies and bragging rights. We are running at a loss to keep this culture alive. This cannot be right.

The Good Hope Malay Choir Board will host the last competition of the Malay choir season with their Community Cup challenge on 9 February 2025 at the Parow Civic Centre. Tickets will cost R100 for adults, R50 for children and pensioners will enjoy free entry. Doors open at 4.30pm.

Keep The Dream Finals Results Junior Solo 1st Young West Ministers SC

2nd Tulips MVC 3rd Tjommies SC 4th Santos SC

5th Proteas SC Youth Solo

1st Young West Ministers SC 2nd Rosebuds YD 3rd West London Dukes

4th Legacy 5th Young Zinnias SK

Senior Solo 1st Young West Ministers SC 2nd Tjommies SC

3rd Young Caballeros 4th West London Dukes 5th Locals SC

Moppie/Comic song 1st West London Dukes

2nd Tjommies SC 3rd Young Zinnias SK 4th Locals SC

5th Young Caballeros Combined Chorus

1st Young West Ministers SC 2nd Tjommies SC 3rd Young Caballeros

4th Young Zinnias SK 5th West London Dukes

Nederlandse Lied 1st Young Zinnias SK 2nd Young Caballeros

3rd Proteas SC 4th Tjommies SC 5th Locals SC

Highest Total Points – Top 10 Tjommies SC

Overall Season Winners Hadjie Bux Memorial Cup

Legacy Sing Koor Naziem Benjamin Heritage Cup

1st Tjommies SC 2nd Young West Ministers SC 3rd Caballeros/ West London Dukes